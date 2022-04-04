An alleged Assam-Meghalaya border clash has been reported from Salbari in Assam.

A mob from Meghalaya allegedly attacked people of a village in Salbari in Baksa district of Assam on Saturday evening.

At least two women of Salbari village sustained serious injuries in the alleged attack.

The incident was confirmed by the police on Sunday.

The alleged incident took place just days after Assam and Meghalaya governments had signed an agreement to settle border disputes in six areas of differences.

Tensions have been running high in several areas along the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border following the signing of the agreement, including Salbari.

According to the agreement signed between the governments of Assam and Meghalaya, Malang Salbari has been included in Meghalaya while Salbari has remained with Assam.

“A group of people, with sharp weapons, from Malang Salbari came to Salbari and attacked the villagers,” a village in Salbari alleged.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Boko police station under sections 325/3564 and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).