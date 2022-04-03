Inclement weather will continue across the Northeast as heavy rains are likely to lash the states of Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

Isolated rainfall has already been witnessed in several parts of the Northeast since the beginning of the month of April.

According to fresh weather forecast, intense rainfall may drench the Northeast states over the next couple of days.

As on Sunday, a cyclonic circulation lies over the Northeast that has been attracting moisture-laden southwesterly winds over the region.

Also read: Assam: Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha says Ripun Bora paid Rs 1.6 crore to AIUDF

This cyclonic circulation may result in widespread rain with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm over the Northeast states until April 7.

Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to witness the heaviest of rainfall during this period of inclement weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh for Sunday and Monday.

An orange alert implies ‘be prepared’ for adverse weather conditions.

Also read: Tripura: Three listed cadres arrested for murder, escape from custody

Since March 1, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya have recorded more than 140 mm of rainfall, while Assam and Manipur have registered over 60 mm.

However, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have registered around a 25% rainfall deficit compared to the average for this season.

Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura have also witnessed large deficient rainfall with up to 85% deficit, while Meghalaya alone remains 50% wetter than normal.