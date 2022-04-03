Guwahati: As the controversy regarding the Assam Rajya Sabha election continues, Working President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and MLA from North Karimganj Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha claimed that Ripun Bora paid Rs 1.60 crore to the AIUDF for their votes in the election.

Purkayastha reported while revealing this stated that he owes full responsibility for the statement.

Purkayastha said that the control of the situation on the voting day was with the AIUDF.

The controversy has refused to die as earlier South Karimganj MLA Siddique Ahmed had alleged that he was only targetted because he did not pay the Rs 5 crore sought by AICC leaders for allotting the ticket in the last assembly elections.

It may be mentioned that Congress has accused the AIUDF of betraying it while voting.

Congress legislator Siddique Ahmed was also blamed for Ripun Bora’s defeat.

However, an official statement by Ripun Bora related to the claimed by Purkayastha is yet to be made.