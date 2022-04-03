Guwahati: Fuel prices have continued to haunt the people in Guwahati as on Sunday the price of petrol was reported at Rs 103.44 per litre with a maximum hike of 89 paise.

On the other hand, the diesel prices were recorded at Rs 89.29 in Guwahati.

The price of petrol across Assam has crossed the Rs 100 mark and is continuing to increase.

While Tinsukia and Chirang have reported the petrol price at Rs 103.39, Majuli on the other hand has reported the highest price with a litre costing Rs 105.95.

The prices of fuel have continued to hike right after the general elections of five states ended.

A local from Guwahati’s Ganeshguri, Samiran Kalita speaking on the issue said, “I am a common man but maybe my views won’t matter but it is clear that the government cheated us with false hopes. Right from 2014 to 2022, all we are being fed is false hopes and propaganda.”

He added that before the elections there were talks about how the price of every commodity will come down but now that they are in power, all they talk about is religion.

Deben Saikia another resident of Ganeshguri and a taxi driver said, “I do not know what to expect. We supported the BJP for their promises of making our lives easier but it seems to be getting harder.”

The price of petrol in Assam on Sunday:

Ever since the price hike issue started in Assam, some BJP leaders even went on to say that since the income of the people has increased, the prices hike is not an issue.

It is not just the price of fuel that has been increasing, there has been an increase in the price of other commodities as well.