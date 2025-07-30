Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Scientific Administrative Assistant /Field Worker in the project entitled “Functionalization of nutrient-rich food matrices and value addition of Underutilized crops of NE India by Extrusion Cooking Technology.”

Name of post : Scientific Administrative Assistant /Field Worker

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : 12th pass and Bachelors in Science or Engineering

Age : Maximum 30 years for male and maximum 35 for female and Applicants with a valid certificate of SC/ST/OBC as per Government rules

Fellowship : Rs. 18,000/- per month

How to apply :

Interested candidates must send application to [email protected] in the given format (Annexure-I) in soft copy (PDF format) by 1st August, 2025.

Tentative date of the interview is 4th August, 2025. However, applicants will get the final date of the Interview (Online/ Offline) via the email altogether in the application. They won’t get information by any other mode of communication.

Selected candidate must altogether produce certificate/testimonials in original as claimed in the application before the joining

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here