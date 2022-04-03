AGARTALA: Three listed cadres of a proscribed organization on Saturday gave a slip to the on-duty police cops and escaped from Kanchanpur sub-jail located under North Tripura district of Tripura, said police.

The accused persons— Jiban Reang, Chanmoni Reang and Lafanga Reang were arrested in connection with the sensational murder case of Litan Das. Police sources said, the trio took advantage of the situation and succeeded in their escape bid.

“They were produced before the North Tripura District Court in Dharmanagar. After the hearing, the cops took them back to the Kanchanpur sub-jail. On reaching there, the cops got out of the car to open the main entrance and taking advantage of the situation, they fled away from the vehicle. A scuffle broke out between the officials and the cops but the accused persons overpowered the cops”, said police sources.

Reacting to the matter, Additional Superintendent of police North Tripura Jacob Darlong said, the investigation is underway and all suspected hideouts of the insurgents are being raided by the police.

“The information is correct. We are also constituting a probe panel to find out whether there is any dereliction of duty or not from the end of on-duty cops”, said Darlong.

Litan Das, a beetle nut contractor was brutally murdered by militants after abducting him at the gunpoint from his residence.

His mortal remains were later exhumed from forest areas located in Tripura-Mizoram borders.