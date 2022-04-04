DIBRUGARH: Alliance Air Aviation Limited is all set to introduce fixed-winged flight services between Dibrugarh in Assam and at least five locations in Arunachal Pradesh.

The flights will connect Dibrugarh in Assam with Pasighat, Tezu, Ziro, Mechuka and Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Alliance Air has planned an inaugural flight in the sector Dibrugarh-Lilabari-Pasighat-Guwahati on April 12.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu would be on board in the inaugural Dornier 228 flight (DO228) planned on April 12 from Dibrugarh.

As informed by Narsing Rao Meesala, station manager of Alliance Air in Dibrugarh, in the first phase, services will start between Dibrugarh-Pasighat, Dibrugarh-Tezu and Dibrugarh-Ziro.

Also read: Centre approves 27 road projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Depending upon the availability of aircrafts, services between Dibrugarh-Tuting and Dibrugarh- Mechuka will be started soon, he said.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had signed an agreement with Alliance Air to lease out two ‘Made in India’ Dornier DO-228, a 17-seater aircraft, for operation in Arunachal Pradesh under the central government’s UDAAN scheme.