The central government has approved as many as 27 road projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

The road projects in Arunachal Pradesh have been approved by the centre under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

These road projects are aimed at improving road connectivity in the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The development was confirmed by union minister Kiren Rijiju, who is also an MP from Arunachal Pradesh.

The new 27 road projects in Arunachal Pradesh that have been approved by the centre is estimated to cost around Rs 553 crore.

“These 27 road projects under CRIF with project cost of Rs 553.48 crore will provide a big boost to road development in Arunachal Pradesh,” union minister Kiren Rijiju said.