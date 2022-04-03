Dimapur: While condemning the “high handedness” of the armed forces at Chasa village of Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, the Naga Students Federation (NSF) has demanded complete repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the Naga homeland.

Two Naga youth – Nokphua Wangpan and Ramwang Wangsu – were critically injured when 12 Para Special Forces fired upon them in the village in a case of “mistaken identity” while they were returning from fishing in a river on April 1.

“Such acts of the Indian Armed forces trampling upon the dignity, existence, freedom and happiness of the Naga people without any remorse under the protection of AFSPA cannot be accepted by the federation in particular and the Naga people in general,” NSF president Kegwayhun Tep and general secretary Süpuni Ng Philo said.

Demanding justice for the victims, the federation reminded the Naga people to refrain from extending any sort of cooperation towards the Indian armed forces or paramilitary forces until the AFSPA is repealed or completely lifted from the Naga homeland.

The NSF termed the announcement to reduce disturbed areas under the AFSPA in Nagaland with effect from April 1 as a “ploy of the Government of India” to please a few sections of the people of the northeast.

Stating that the areas falling under 15 police stations in the state are set to benefit from the above-stated policy of the Centre, the federation, however, said it is appalled that a major chunk of the Naga homeland spread across the four Indian states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland are yet again classified as “Disturbed Areas”.

The federation said it failed to understand what yardsticks were used to lift the Act from certain areas of the northeast region as the police stations within the Naga homeland which have almost perfect law and order record(s) and a relatively peaceful and tranquil environment are completely left out.

It said it will continue its endeavour to ensure that the “inhuman Act” is repealed by the Centre or completely lifted from the entire Naga homeland.

Towards achieving this end, the federation said it will undertake a series of democratic agitations in consonance with the collective aspiration of the Naga people.

The NSF also said the Centre’s move was “rubbing more salt into the wounds of the Naga people who are still reeling under the shock of the Oting incidents”.