Bihu celebrations in Assam are likely to get affected as heavy rains have been forecast for the coming week.

Heavy rains are expected to lash the Northeast states, especially Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, this week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for the next five days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rains over Assam and Meghalaya are expected between Wednesday and Saturday (April 13-16).

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall are expected in Arunachal Pradesh from Thursday to Saturday (April 14-16).

Heavy rains across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected on Wednesday (April 13).

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh for Thursday and Friday (April 14-15).

A yellow watch has been issued over Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.