New Delhi: Assam police on Sunday summoned Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV and asked him to appear at Dispur police station on May 2 in connection with a case filed by expelled Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta.

In a notice sent to Srinivas BV, East Guwahati ADCP Moitrayee Deka asked him to appear before her at Dispur Police Station in Guwahati at 11 am May 2, 2023.

He has been asked to appear before police in connection with the harassment charges levelled against him by Angkita Dutta, former President of Assam Youth Congress.

The Assam police is acting in accordance with the law. They are currently investigating a case filed by a female Congress worker against the accused person under Section 354 of IPC. It is unfair to blame me for the lack of a safe environment within the Congress party for female… https://t.co/ebVgqWQZRW pic.twitter.com/bK7HeEOAAd — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 23, 2023

A 4-5 member team of Assam police on Saturday left for Karnataka to investigate the case.

In her complaint, she alleged Srinivas BV of “harassing” and “discriminating” against her for the past 6 months.

According to Assam police, a case was registered at Dispur police station under Sections 509,294,341,352,354,354A(iv) and 506 IPC RW Section 67 of The Information Technology Act.

While on the other hand Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday expelled Angkita Dutta from the party for six years for “anti-party activities”.