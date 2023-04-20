Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta has now lodged a police complaint against Indian Youth Congress Chief Srinivas BV with the accusations of him harassing her for the past six months.

Dutta filed the complaint at the Dispur Police Station on Thursday.

Dutta alleged that Srinivas made sexist comments, used abusive language, and mentally harassed her.

She also claimed that he threatened her with dire consequences if she complained about him to the high office bearers.

Dutta recounted an incident at a Chhattisgarh hotel where Srinivas allegedly held her arm, pushed and pulled her, and used slang words to threaten her.

Though she informed the party’s high office bearers, no action was taken against Srinivas.

Srinivas BV has sent a criminal defamation notice to Angkita Dutta, accusing her of using “utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words” against him.

The Indian Youth Congress accused Dutta of “publicly maligning and defaming” Srinivas BV for political reasons.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded to the allegations, stating that it is an internal matter of the Congress party.

He said that since Dutta complained to Rahul Gandhi and not him, he cannot act on it without questioning why he is concerned with Congress’s internal matters.

It may be mentioned the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also intervened in the matter after it came across a Twitter post by Dutta.

The post by Dutta contained screenshots of posts alleging harassment, derogatory language, and discrimination by Srinivas.

Dutta had reportedly raised her complaint with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu, but no action was taken.

The NCW has expressed its concern over the matter and has taken cognizance of the allegations levelled by Dutta.

The Commission has written to the Director General of Police in Assam, requesting a personal inquiry into the matter in a fair and time-bound manner.

The NCW has emphasized that a detailed report must be submitted to the Commission.