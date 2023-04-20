Guwahati: A truck loaded with 31 cattle heads was seized by the police near Behali in Biswanath, Assam.

The truck was seized on allegations that the cattle were being smuggled to West Bengal.

The truck was on its way from Banderdewa in Lakhimpur and was intercepted by the police based on specific inputs.

The police have arrested the truck driver and have initiated an “investigation”.

The estimated worth of the cattle is not yet revealed.

It may be mentioned that in Assam, the inter-state or even inter-district transportation of cattle is prohibited.

As per the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, the transportation of any cattle is prohibited without a valid permit.

The act states that valid permits are needed to transport cattle from and to any other state through or from Assam.

However, it is unclear if the accused driver or the person behind the cattle transfer had obtained valid documents for such transportation of cattle.