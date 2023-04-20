GUWAHATI: As many as five persons have died due to Hepatitis A in the past 14 days in North Guwahati, Assam.

The five dead persons also include a 16-year-old girl.

Moreover, eight more people are in a hospital.

It may be mentioned here that 37 people have tested positive for Hepatitis A in Amingaon area of North Guwahati in Assam.

Following detection of the Hepatitis A in the area, mass screening is being conducted.

Notably, 11 of the 37 positive cases are from the government primary school, Amingaon.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday (April 20), visited Loco Colony in Amingaon, North Guwahati – one of the affected areas.

The Assam chief minister offered condolences to the families, whose members passed away due to Hepatitis A.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed officials to ensure infection prevention and control measures are strictly adhered to.