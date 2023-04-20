Dibrugarh: Family members of Daljit Singh Kalsi‘s arrived in Dibrugarh Central jail on Thursday to meet Daljit, who was lodged in Dibrugarh Central jail since March 19, 2023.

Sources said they will meet Daljit Singh Kalsi at the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Unconfirmed sources said that Dalit’s wife and another member of the family are in Dibrugarh to meet him.

On March 19, along with Daljeet Kalsi another three Basant Singh, Gurmeet Singh Bhukhanwala and Bhagwant Singh alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke were brought to Dibrugarh Central jail under National Security Act (NSA).

A five member team of Advisory board under NSA arrived at Dibrugarh from Punjab on Wednesday to meet the nine detainees of ‘Waris Punjab De’.

According to information, the team headed by it’s chairperson retired justice Shabihul Hasnain consists of Suveer Sheokand, (member), Divanshu Jain, (Member), Rakesh Agarwal, IPS, IGP, CI, Punjab and Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, SP, CI, Punjab.

Nine pro-Khalistan members of ‘Waris Punjab De’ were lodged in Dibrugarh jail, who were all arrested in Punjab after the massive operation against Amritpal Singh, chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’ a radical group.

Recently, the District Court of Amritsar has given permission to the family members to meet with the nine detainees lodged in Dibrugarh Central jail.