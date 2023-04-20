KOHIMA: The Nagaland government needs more time to make a decision on holding the urban local bodies elections in the state.

This was stated by Nagaland minister and state BJP president Temjen Imna Along.

The Nagaland minister said that although the state government “always wanted to be inclusive in the decision of the urban local bodies but we also have to know the traditions and culture where the various Hohos and the apex bodies are there”.

“The government needs more time to contemplate and discuss the matter with civil society bodies and NGOs so that urban local body can become a reality according to the context of the traditional nagas,” the Nagaland minister said.

Notably, the Supreme Court recently issued a notice to the Nagaland government in regards to the urban local bodies elections.

Earlier, the Nagaland assembly repealed the Nagaland municipal act 2001 on March 29, leading to cancellation of the municipal election scheduled to be held in May.