Guwahati: A team of Assam Police have seized a truck loaded with at least 40 cattle heads from Jamugurihat in Sonitpur that were allegedly being transported illegally.

As per sources, the truck was caught by the police on Friday night based on inputs.

The police had set up a routine check on the NH-15 when it tracked the truck down.

On intercepting the truck and checking it, the police found at least 40 cattle heads inside it.

However, the cattle had no valid documents and hence were being transported illegally.

The driver along with the helper fled from the spot allegedly after the truck was caught.

The truck as per reports was on its way to Tezpur from Lakhimpur.

The police have launched an operation to track the people associated with the recovery including the driver and helper.