GUWAHATI: Deputy leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha – Gaurav Gogoi has slammed the BJP-led central and state governments over the summoning of Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta being summoned by the CBI.

Gaurav Gogoi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Assam, said that “CBI summoning Assam Youth Congress President Angkita Dutta on the Saradha case points to the insecurity of the BJP”.

The Assam MP added that Angkita Dutta would not buckle under the pressure tactics of the BJP.

“CBI summons in Saradha in past might have convinced Himanta Biswa Sarma to join BJP but like her father Lt Anjan Dutta, Angkita is of a different mettle,” said Gaurav Gogoi.

— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) August 31, 2022

The central bureau of investigation (CBI) has summoned Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta in connection with investigation into the multi-crore Saradha scam.

Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta, who is the daughter of late veteran Congress leader Anjan Dutta, has been asked to appear before the court of the Alipore chief judicial magistrate (CJM) in connection with the Saradha scam.

Angkita Dutta has been summoned by the CBI for alleged funding to the ‘Dainik Batori’ newspaper by the Saradha group.

Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta is the director of Anubhuti Printers and Publications Pvt Ltd, coming out of the then Saradha Publications Pvt Ltd.

Angkita Dutta has been summoned by the CBI for in alleged funding case for printing the Bengali newspaper ‘Sakalbela’ at the press in Guwahati during the period between 2012 and 2013.

Notably, Angkita Dutta’s father – late Congress stalwart Anjan Dutta – was also questioned by the CBI in the same case in 2014.