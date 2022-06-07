Punjab police has arrested eight persons, who were allegedly involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Notably, a man who took a selfie with murdered Sidhu Moose Wala just before the singer was assassinated, is among the eight people arrested.

Punjab police informed that the suspects were arrested for allegedly providing logistic support, conducting recce, and harbouring Sidu Moose Wala’s killers.

Police also said that at least four shooters who were allegedly involved in the murder of Sidhu Mooose Wala have also been identified.

Meanwhile, the eight arrested persons have been identified as Sandeep Singh from Sirsa in Haryana, Manpreet Singh from Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda and Manpreet Bhau from Dhaipai in Faridkot.

The five other arrested persons are: Saraj Mintu from Dode Kalsia village in Amritsar, Prabhdeep Sidhu from Takhat-Mall in Haryana, Monu Dagar from Sonipat in Haryana, Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb from Fatehabad in Haryana.

Punjab police claimed that Sandeep Singh pretended to be a fan of Sidhu Moose Wala and took selfies with him just minutes before the singer was murdered.

Sandeep Singh was working under the instructions of gangster Goldie Brar, the Punjab police stated.

“Kekda (Sandeep Singh) has shared inputs like the fact that the singer was not accompanied by his security personnel, the number of occupants, vehicle details and that he was travelling in a non-bullet-proof Mahindra Thar, with the shooters and handlers operating from abroad,” Punjab police said.