GUWAHATI: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV has filed a plea for anticipatory bail at the Gauhati high court.

Srinivas BV filed the anticipatory bail plea at the Gauhati high court on Tuesday (May 2).

The plea is likely to be heard by the Gauhati high court on Wednesday (May 3).

The IYC chief’s petition for quashing the case against him in the Angkita Dutta harassment issue will be heard again on Thursday (May 4).

A case was registered against IYC chief Srinivas BV by the Assam police based on an FIR filed by former Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta.

Angkita Dutta was recently expelled from the Assam Congress for “anti-party activities” after she lodged an FIR at the Dispur police station in Guwahati against Srinivas BV accusing him of harassing her for six months.

Also read: Manipur installs Facial Recognition System at border point with Assam

Expelled Assam Congress leader Angkita Dutta has said that “truth will come out” in regards to her allegations against Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV.

“The truth will come out. My complaint was not against the party but against an individual named BV Srinivas, who misused his powers,” former Assam Congress leader Angkita Dutta said.

Moreover, Dutta clarified that she has no plans to join the BJP, saying that she is hopeful of a recall by the Congress party.

“I come from a family which has been with the Congress over four generations. I am fully aware of my duties and responsibilities towards the Congress. I was brought up on the ideals that the Congress was founded on,” she said.

Dutta added: “I will continue doing my social work till the party understands my issues and takes a more considerate view of my situation.”