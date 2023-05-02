Imphal: Two Facial Recognition Systems (FRS) were installed and started functioning at Jiribam, Manipur’s last border with the Cachar district of Assam, after experiencing a delay.

The advanced technology will also be implemented soon in Mao, Manipur’s last town bordering Nagaland on the north.

In addition, camera-mounted Mobile Monitoring Vehicles will soon start their services in the border town of Jiribam.

These measures will help in identifying illegal migrants and defaulters of legal documents coming from outside the state entering Manipur, according to Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Also Read: Nationwide NRC need of the hour, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The CM also disclosed reports of foreign nationals entering Manipur from Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar without proper documentation, including Inner Liner Permit Systems.

The FRS and Camera mounted Mobile Monitoring Vehicles will strengthen Manipur’s secure network and the ILP system to detect illegal immigrants, said the CM in a recent tweet.

He assured the people that the state government would continue to prioritize the protection of Manipur and its indigenous population.

Also Read: Assam: Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha arrested for “extortion”

The FRS will authenticate users through ID verification services by pinpointing and measuring facial features from a given image.

The CM also announced plans to install FRSs at other sensitive places, particularly in the border areas of Moreh International and Behiang in Churachandpur district, as well as at the Khongsang Railway station in Noneh district.

He noted that FRSs had recently been installed at the Imphal airport and crowded areas of the Imphal city, including Ima markets (women’s market).

The Manipur CM also flagged off two camera-mounted Mobile Monitoring Vehicles from his secretariat, which will work in sensitive areas of Imphal East and Imphal West districts to identify nonlocals who are defaulters of proper legal documents to safeguard the lives of indigenous people across the state.