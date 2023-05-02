Guwahati: On Tuesday, Bir Lachit Sena leader, Shrinkhal Chaliha was arrested after a video surfaced online showing him allegedly trying to “extort money” from a businessman in upper Assam and verbally abusing him when he refused to pay.

The CCTV footage, dated April 28, shows Chaliha and a group of men entering the businessman’s establishment in Sivasagar and engaging in a heated argument.

Chaliha is seen spitting on the businessman’s face before leaving the premises.

According to reports, Chaliha allegedly demanded money for a socio-cultural event that the businessman had allegedly not paid for.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, later prompting the police to take action.

Chaliha was reportedly put under house arrest by the police and para-military forces two days before his arrest.

After the video went viral, the Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh confirmed on Twitter that Chaliha had been arrested and lawful action had been taken against him.

Reference extortion demand at Sivasagar in the name of donation for socio-cultural event – named accused person, one Shrinkhal Chaliha has been arrested and action is being taken per law. @mygovassam directions regarding Forceful collection for socio-cultural events would be… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) May 2, 2023

