GUWAHATI: A girl from Manipur faced racial discrimination at a residential complex in Guwahati – the capital city of Assam.

A video shot at a residential complex in Betkuchi area in Guwahati has gone viral on social media.

The video clearly shows how a girl from Manipur was subjected to racial discrimination by a man, who resides in the building where the incident happened.

The man, alleged to be one Apurba Baruah, was clearly seen shouting at the girl from Manipur.

“You cannot dance in the common area. This is a common area, not your room,” the man heard shouting in the video.

Furthermore, the man racially discriminated the girl saying: “This in Assam, not Manipur.”

Later, a first information report (FIR) was filed at the Gorchuk police station in Guwahati, Assam relating to the incident.

The police have launched an investigation into the case.