IMPHAL: At least two militants of banned Manipur-based insurgent outfits have been apprehended by security personnel.

The two militants – one from PREPAK-PRO and one from KIA – were held by the security personnel in Manipur.

The two militants were nabbed by the troopers of the Assam Rifles from near the Myanmar border in Moreh, Manipur.

The two militants were held at Haolenphai junction in Moreh, Manipur bordering Myanmar on the south, an official statement said.

The team (Assam Rifles) intercepted a suspicious individual coming over from the Indo-Myanmar border towards Haolenphai junction, the statement said.

During the preliminary questioning, the individual confessed to being an active PREPAK-PRO cadre, it stated.

Later, in an operation an active cadre of the banned Kuki Independent Army (KIA) was nabbed at Mata Lambulane in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Monday (May 1).

The identities of the apprehended individuals have been withheld by the authorities concerned.

They have also been handed over to the concerned police stations in Manipur for further investigation.