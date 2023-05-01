IMPHAL: Two hardcore activists of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group KCP (PWG) have been induced to surrender in the presence of the personnel of the Assam Rifles and police.

They surrendered along with one .22 pistol, one .22 pistol magazine, ten live .22 rounds, and two Chinese hand grenades, an official said on Monday.

According to a defense wing press statement, the Somsai Battalion under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) with the persistent operation, succeeded to induce the surrender of two active cadres of KCP (PWG).

Also read: Manipur: One PLA, two KCP militants held in Imphal East

Their surrenders have been made in the presence of police on Sunday at Somsai of Ukhrul in Manipur.

Relentless efforts of the Somsai Battalion of Assam Rifles in Ukhrul district bordering Myanmar on the east have pulled the reins on subversive activities.

The new move was to convince insurgent cadres to join mainstream resulted in the success of the surrender of two active cadres of KCP (PWG) along with one .22 pistol, one point 22 pistol magazine, ten live .22 rounds, and two Chinese hand grenades, the statement said.

The surrender will not only ensure assisting cadres to exit unlawful approach but also to rebuild their lives for transformation and reconciliation, the statement asserted.

The surrendered cadres after completion of formalities will be sent for a formal surrender ceremony organized by the Manipur government, the statement added.

Also read: Manipur: Three insurgents held; vehicles, weapons recovered

The KCP (PWG) is a valley-based insurgent outfit demanding the restoration of Manipur’s sovereignty it had had in 1948.

Notably, a homecoming ceremony for 36 cadres of Chin-Kuki Liberation Army (CKLA) and one cadre of People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-Pro) was held on April 21 last at first Manipur Rifles Banquet Hall, Imphal with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh as a chief guest.

Also read: Manipur: 43 insurgents lay down arms in Imphal