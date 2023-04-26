IMPHAL: In the counter insurgency campaigns of the joint teams of the commandos of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles, three active cadres of different insurgent groups have been arrested at different hideouts in the Imphal areas.

Official sources said that weapons, two numbers of two wheelers, live round cartridges, three mobile handsets, Aadhaar cards and some incriminating documents have been recovered from them.

The arrests and seizures have taken place in the cordon and search operations conducted during the past 36 hours.

One active cadre of the RPF/PLA namely L Kiran Meitei, 42, from Mongjam in Imphal west district was arrested at an area of Patsoi, about seven km from Imphal.

Commandos of the Manipur Police and Assam Rifles launched the operation and arrested the rebel along with one pistol, a mobile handset, a live round of ammunition and some indiscrimating documents from his possession, the police said.

Following these actions, the Special Commandos also arrested one active member of the banned KCP (PWG) namely Usham Rameshore, 34, from his residence near the Manipur Legislative Assembly, Imphal.

He is responsible for extortion drives in the city area, the police stated.

One mobile phone and demand letter have been recovered from his possession, the police asserted.

Imphal West commando arrested one active member of a banned underground outfit UNLF from his Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai residence, Imphal east district.

The arrested person identified as Oinam Shanjoy Kumar (44), told the police interrogators that he joined the outfit in 2010 and he went to Moreh to meet his commander in February last 2021.

Police also seized one Honda Moped from his residence.

The arrested persons and the articles seized have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal proceedings, the police added.

