IMPHAL: The All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM) will hold a protest rally against the demand for inclusion of Meeteis/Meiteis in scheduled tribes (ST) list.

The ATSUM protest rally will be held in all the hill districts of Manipur on May 3.

ATSUM is the apex tribal students’ organisation in Manipur.

The rally has been named – “Tribal Solidarity March”.

The rally will be held in Senapati, Ukhrul, Kangpokpi, Tamenglong, Churachandpur, Chandel, Tengnoupal districts of Manipur.

The rally has been themed – Come now let’s reason together.

It is being organised against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei community of Manipur in the ST list.

Apart from ATSUM, the Kuki Inpi Manipur has also condemned the recent directive of the Manipur high court to the state government to submit recommendations to the union government for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei community in ST list.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur said that the high court directive was insensitive to the interests of the backward and marginalized ST communities in Manipur.