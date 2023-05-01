IMPHAL: No fresh incidents of violence took place during the last 24 hours in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

However, the indefinite night curfew, which was imposed by the district administration in the district from 5 pm to 5 am from Saturday, would continue until further orders.

According to police sources, additional security forces sent from other parts of the State were withdrawn and life came back to normal during day-time on Sunday.

Shops, business establishments and markets were reopened on Sunday while passenger and other vehicles plied as usual in Churachandpur town and other parts of the hilly district.

Government authorities supported by the local people cleared the roads which were full of stones, tyres, tree trunks gathered by the agitators and other barricades put up to restrict the movement of traffic during the agitation.

The district authority had also suspended mobile internet services to prevent spreading of rumour and sharing of video and other messages.

Manipur’s Churachandpur witnessed a series of violence including arsoning and vandalization of Government properties since Thursday night.

Unidentified miscreants also set fire to a forest range office building on Friday damaging Government properties and documents.

The incidents of violence were triggered after the tribals launched fresh protests against the State Government’s initiative for forest and land survey and demarcation of reserved forests and protected forests.

The Manipur government’s move was in the backdrop of illegal poppy cultivation and destruction of poppy fields by Government authorities in forest land, especially in reserved and protected forests.

Earlier on Friday, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) had observed an eight-hour shutdown in Churachandpur district to protest the State Government’s eviction drive from the protected and reserved forests.

DGP P Doungel and senior officials on Saturday visited Churachandpur district and reviewed the situation.

