IMPHAL: Manipur government clamped night curfew at the Churachandpur district headquarters following an eruption of fresh violence.

Miscreants torched three cars and a forest office and destroyed several vehicles parked on the roadside at the district headquarters.

The eruption of fresh violence has been reported during the period from Friday afternoon till the wee hours of Saturday.

Meanwhile, as many as 20 of protestors who were allegedly engaged in the attacks against the police and security personnel at the district headquarters have been detained.

A good number of police and commandos were also injured in the attacks perpetrated by the anti-socials on Friday night.

Police also fired tear gas canisters at the protestors to quell the violence, according to official sources.

In the escalation of anti-social activities, the District Commissioner, Churachandpur, promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC and also imposed an indefinite curfew from 5 pm to 5 am until further notification, official sources said.

Internet and mobile services in the Chruachachandpur district have been suspended for five days, the officials said.

The order prohibits the gathering of four or more people in a specified area that has the potential to cause trouble or damage to human life or property.

It also places restrictions on handling or transporting any kind of weapon in the given jurisdiction.

Properties worth over lakhs of rupees were destroyed by the fire when the irate protestors burned down the forest office at Tuibong, Churachandpur.

The protestors were engaged in pelting stones and catapulted at the police at different places in the district headquarters including at the areas of New Lamka, Central Lamkha, Khominthang, and Tabhana Mandav.

The anti-social activities started in the district headquarters on the night of April 27 at the programme venue of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

However, Manipur CM canceled his trip in the backdrop of the violent eruption.

Meanwhile, an eco of protests also erupted at the Kangpokpi district headquarters on NH 102 Imphal Dimapur road on Friday night.

The protestors blocked the road by putting large logs in the middle of the road but police rushed to the spot and managed to clear the road late at night on Friday, the police said.

