IMPHAL: Just three months after the Churachandpur medical college in Manipur was inaugurated, portion of the institute was blown off.

A portion of the Churachandpur medical college in Manipur was blown off during a severe storm that lashed the district on Monday (April 17) night.

The incident has raised questions on the quality of materials used in the construction of the Churachandpur medical college in Manipur.

The Churachandpur medical college in Manipur was built at a cost of Rs 46 crore.

This medical institute was inaugurated by union home minister Amit Shah, in the presence of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on January 6 this year.

The Churachandpur medical college is the first medical college of Manipur to be established in a hill district of the state.