Digboi: The carcass of an 8-year-old wild elephant was found near a private tea garden in Bongaon village, Digboi Panbari area, under the Kherjan Forest Beat Office in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Saturday afternoon.

Upon receiving the information, a team of forest personnel and a veterinarian rushed to the site and followed standard procedures in accordance with wildlife protection norms.

The wildlife carcass was taken into possession and subsequently cremated after completing the required medical and legal formalities.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the elephant appeared to be weak and may have died from an illness, though the exact cause had not been confirmed at the time of filing this report.

According to the veterinarian, the tusker might have collapsed earlier in the morning after emerging from the Upper Dehing Reserve Forest (East Block).

A post-mortem examination is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and health of wild elephants in the region.

Earlier, on May 30, a mature wild tusker died of electrocution in the Lakhipather area under the Upper Dehing Reserve Forest (West Block), also in a private tea garden.

The recurring deaths of wild elephants have become a growing concern, highlighting a serious threat to the region’s elephant population and ecosystem.