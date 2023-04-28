IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh cancelled his visit to Churachandpur district amid reports of sporadic disturbance in a few areas.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was scheduled to attend a programme at Chrachandpur on Friday.

In an earlier report, it is mentioned that an agitated mob first vandalized, and later set ablaze, the venue on Thursday night where Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was scheduled to hold a programme on Friday.

As per reports, the Manipur police have resorted to teargas at a mob who have gathered outside the gate of PT Sports Complex.

Reacting to Thursday’s unfortunate incident that set ablaze an open gym to be inaugurated at Churachandpur, N Biren Singh said carrying out mischievous instances by unknown miscreants is a normal issue as miscreants are everywhere.

However, the BJP government will not tolerate such anti-social elements, he reiterated.

N Biren Singh also firmly asserted that action would be taken very soon against those involved in the unfortunate incident.

Ironically, Manipur CM claimed that the incident was not against the government but an internal matter of the constituency.

The programme was organized to celebrate the first anniversary of Churachandpur MLA Lallianmang Khaute.

The Chief Minister was invited by the MLA himself.

As a part of the programme, they requested to inaugurate the open gym at PT Sports Complex, New Lamka under the Churachandpur district.

However, huge crowds were seen breaking chairs and other properties inside the venue where Manipur Chief Minister was scheduled to visit on Friday.

The mob also set ablaze sports equipment of the newly constructed gym.

