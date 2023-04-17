Guwahati: A group of BJP MLAs from Manipur are camping in New Delhi seeking the intervention of the central leadership of the party for the removal of N Biren Singh as chief minister of the northeastern state.

According to The Hindu, at least 10-12 MLAs are in New Delhi with grievances against N Biren Singh.

Most of the MLAs belong predominantly to the Kuki community of Manipur.

One of the reasons for their grievance has been the suspension of the SoO agreement of 2008 by the Biren Singh-led Manipur government in March 2023.

The agreement was on the suspension of operations against Kuki militants and locals have now been telling their MLAs that this suspension of operations and the subsequent crackdowns are having an impact on everyday life in Kuki areas.

“BJP in Manipur and the Northeast has gained ground because of the national leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah but of late because of State BJP and leadership of the State Government we are facing some issues. Leadership in Manipur is not democratic, more like a monarchy and as 2024 approaches we want these issues sorted out,” The Hindu quoted one rebel MLA as saying.

Interestingly, BJP MLA from Manipur’s Langthabal Assembly constituency, Karam Shyam, resigned from the post of chairman of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur on Monday.

Shyam who tendered his resignation letter to Singh alleged that he hadn’t been assigned any responsibility in his post.

Earlier on April 13, BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh resigned as the adviser to Chief Minister Biren Singh.

Senior BJP leaders said that the MLAs will be given a hearing. It may be mentioned that two ministerial berths in the Biren Singh cabinet are lying vacant.