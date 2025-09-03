Assam Career 2025 STPI OCTANE CoE Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in STPI OCTANE CoE Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Software Technology Parks of India OCTANE Centre of Entrepreneurship ( STPI CoE) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Manager purely on contractual basis in 2025. Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is a premier S&T organization under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) engaged in promoting IT/ITES Industry, innovation, R&D, start-ups, product/IP creation in the field of emerging technologies like IoT, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Computer Vision, Robotics, Robotics Process Automation (RPA), Augmented & Virtual Reality, Animation & Visual effect, Data Science & Analytics for various domains like Gaming, FinTech, Agritech, MedTech, Autonomous Connected Electric & Shared(ACES) Mobility, ESDM, Cyber Security, Industry 4.0, Drone, Efficiency Augmentation, etc.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Educational qualifications :

Essential: Graduate from a recognized university

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable: Post-Graduation in Management

Experience : 5+ years of work experience including minimum 3 years of experience in incubation

management & Incubation Ecosystem, demonstrating ability to cultivate, build and maintain strong working relationships with start-ups, universities, research institutions, industry experts, associations, chamber of commerce & industries, state & central government, angel investors etc

Compensation: In the range of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 75,000 per month (relaxation as per industry standards permissible for deserving candidates)

Age Limit : Below 35 years (relaxation permissible for deserving candidates)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://stpi.in/en/main-career up to 15th September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here