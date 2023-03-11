Imphal: Manipur government on Friday night decided to withdraw from the tripartite Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement between the Government of India, the Manipur government, and the two umbrella groups of Kuki militants.

The umbrella groups are the Kuki National Army (KNA) and the Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA).

The decision was made at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, following the violent mass rally organized by various organizations including Kuki Inpi and KSO, against the encroaching of tribal land in the name of reserve forests, protected forests, wildlife sanctuaries, etc.

The cabinet also noted that the mass rallies organized for certain causes are unconstitutional and illegal.

Moreover, the CM affirmed that the State Government will not compromise on steps taken to protect the state’s forest resources and for eradicating poppy cultivation.

Nearly, 17 outfits are under the KNO, while 8 are under UPF, and cadres of these outfits are currently staying at designated camps set up by the government.

The SoO, which was first signed in 2008 and extended periodically, was a ceasefire pact between the Government of India, the Manipur government, and the two umbrella groups of Kuki militants.

The Kuki militants had demanded a separate Kuki state within Manipur and had recently sought a Kuki territorial council, and political dialogue on this agenda had already started.

The withdrawal of the government from the SoO agreement has caused much concern among the Kuki people, who fear their voices will not be heard.

The government has assured the public that it is committed to protecting the rights of the Kuki people, and will continue to work towards resolving the issues and grievances of the community.