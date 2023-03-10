Imphal: A marathon runner from Assam’s Hojai district shined at the 12th edition of the Kanglei Mega Sports Meet at Imphal in Manipur.

While H Ngapulung from the Senapati district of Manipur won the race, Manaobi Singha from Assam’s Hojai district and Mayanglangbam Longlen from Manipur bagged 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

The half marathon (20 km distance) was flagged off by the Manipur Olympic Association general secretary Sunil Elangbam at the Khuman Lampak Hockey Stadium, Imphal and it culminated at the same starting point after passing in the greater Imphal city on Thursday.

The race was jointly organized by the Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA) in association with the Athletics Association Manipur (AAM) as a part of the Yaoshang/Holi festivals.

It started on March 6 and the prize distribution function will be held on March 11 at the Mapal Kangjeibung, Imphal.

A total of 102 runners from different places in the Northeast took part in the race.