Imphal: Manipur police and Assam Rifles in a joint operation nabbed a Kangleipak Communist Party (URF) militant with a modified gun, two live bombs and a mobile phone, the police said on Friday.

The arrest and seizure were made in a joint counter-insurgency operation conducted by the Bishnupur district police commandos and Assam Rifles at a rented house near Manipur University in Imphal on Thursday night, said a police official.

Acting on specific information that a couple of hardcore cadres of some insurgents are trying to extort from the locals amidst the Yaoshang festival, a team of Bishnupur police commandos and 16 Assam Rifles carried out the operation at Langthabal Matrikhong Awang Leikai near the Manipur University, the police official added.

The arrested rebel was later identified as Laishram Tiken, 40, a resident of the Ithai Wapokpi Mayai Leikai near Loktak lake, the police official said.

Upon his preliminary interrogations, the police established that Tikken joined the banned outfit through one Moirangjao alias Karangjao and working under the command of the latter.

The arrested insurgent and confiscated items have been handed over to Singjamei Police Station for further investigation after following the due course of formalities, the police added.