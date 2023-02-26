IMPHAL: An active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) allegedly responsible for ruthless extortion campaigns in Manipur has been arrested.

One 9 mm pistol, one magazine and three 9 mm rounds were recovered from the possession of the arrested KCP rebel at a hideout in Kakching district of Manipur.

The arrest and seizure were made in a joint operation carried out by the Manipur police and Assam rifles on Saturday, a statement issued by the Assam Rifles said on Sunday.

Based on the specific input about the presence of an active KCP cadre, the troops of Assam Rifles undertook a joint operation with Manipur police which led to the apprehension of the KCP insurgent, the statement stated.

The Assam Rifles launched a joint operation with the Manipur police and managed to apprehend the active insurgent of KCP at a hideout in Hiyanglam, Kakching district in the southern part of Manipur, the statement read.

The arrested rebel has been handed over to Hiyanglam police station in Manipur for further investigation and necessary legal action, the statement added.