Imphal: The government ordered an inquiry leading to the loss of consciousness of 15 students and the fainting of a female invigilator due to the vandalization of some irate students inside the ongoing higher secondary examination hall in Manipur.

Manipur Education Minister Th Basantakumar on Sunday told the newsmen that the inquiry report would be submitted to the authority concerned by Monday.

XII class standard examinations 2023 conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) which started on February 23 would be postponed for a day or two for a section of students at this centre, the minister said.

The minister has taken prompt action following six student organizations including the Manipuri Students’ Federation (MSF), Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA), Students’ Union of Kangleipak (SUK), and Apunba Imagi Machasing (AIMS) appealed to the State Government to find out the misbehaving students and take up exemplary actions against them.

Private School Development Committee, Thoubal lodged a complaint to Thoubal police station to take up prompt actions against derelict students responsible for vandalizing properties of the ACME Higher Secondary School at Yairipok, Thoubal district.

In spite of enforcement of the 144 Cr. P.C. in and around the examination centre, the angry students destroyed a computer set in the Principal’s room the school, desks, benches, and other valuables. At first, they started pelting stones following the school authority’s failure to fulfil their demand for an additional five-minute time on Saturday’s examination.

A total of 409 students of Azad Higher Secondary School, Yairipok Tulihal are appearing for the exam at the ACME school On Saturday.

COHSEM secretary Ch Biren inspected the school after the incident and decided to resume examination under strict security arrangements.

A total of 36,717 students appearing for the Class XII examination scheduled to be continued till April 1 in 120 centres.