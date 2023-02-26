Guwahati: The police in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district have arrested two persons in connection with the seizure of four packets of morphine estimated to cost over Rs 5 crore from a vehicle that was coming from Nagaland.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted search operations on the vehicle at Dillai Gate.

Upon searching, they found the packets of morphine weighing 2.13 kg concealed inside the door on the driver’s side.

The driver, as well as another person coming from West Bengal, were taken into custody.

Morphine is a powerful opioid pain medication and a narcotic. It is derived from the opium poppy and is highly addictive.

It is dangerous because it can easily lead to physical dependence, tolerance, and addiction.

In large doses, it can cause respiratory depression and death.