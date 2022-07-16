Mumbai: A huge consignment of morphine estimated to be worth Rs 365 crore was seized by the Navi Mumbai Police from a shipping container at the Nhava Sheva Port.
The consignment had at least 76 kilograms of morphine that as per the police arrived from Dubai.
Also Read: Assam: CBI files chargesheet in Guwahati chit fund case
The seized contraband was concealed inside the door of a container kept near a yard situated off the old Mumbai-Pune Highway.
The consignment was supposed to be headed for Punjab.
The police found the morphine based on specific inputs.
Also Read: Sitajakhala: An inspiring success story of Assam’s co-operative society
Following the recovery, an investigation has been initiated but no arrests have yet been made.
It may be mentioned that morphine is a pain medication but it is widely used for addiction.