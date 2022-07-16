Mumbai: A huge consignment of morphine estimated to be worth Rs 365 crore was seized by the Navi Mumbai Police from a shipping container at the Nhava Sheva Port.

The consignment had at least 76 kilograms of morphine that as per the police arrived from Dubai.

The seized contraband was concealed inside the door of a container kept near a yard situated off the old Mumbai-Pune Highway.

The consignment was supposed to be headed for Punjab.

The police found the morphine based on specific inputs.

Following the recovery, an investigation has been initiated but no arrests have yet been made.

It may be mentioned that morphine is a pain medication but it is widely used for addiction.