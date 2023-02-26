Imphal: Three Kolkata-bound passengers have been arrested by security at Imphal Airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle 560 gm of gold worth Rs 3.16 lakh, an official source said.

Acting on intelligence input from border town Moreh that a gold smuggler would be attempting to sneak out of Imphal Airport to a Kolkata flight, a team of security guards of the Imphal airport targeted three passengers, the source said.

Following the tip-off, the three female suspects were detained during baggage scanning. Upon the scanning, the security personnel including women at the airport found 560 gm of gold worth Rs 3.16 lakh in the local market, the source said.

The seizure and arrest were made around 2:15 pm on Saturday, official sources said on Sunday, the source stated.

The arrestees have been identified as Meharum Begum (30), and Laxmi (33), both from Moreh town, and Vandan Tiwaru (33), from Bara Bazar 174 MG Road in West Bengal, the source informed.

During preliminary interrogation, the trio confessed that the illegal item has been smuggled from across the border through Moreh, Manipur-Myanmar border, And after passing Moreh and state highways, it would be smuggled out of the state by a flight to West Bengal, the source confirmed.

The arrested persons along with the seized gold have been handed over to Customs Division Imphal for further investigations and legal proceedings, the source added.