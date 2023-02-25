Imphal: A big fire broke out at the Sainik School, Imphal on Saturday with properties worth around Rs 60 lakhs being destroyed in the fire, official sources said.

A major portion of the Sainik school, about 7 km from Imphal was destroyed in a big fire that apparently started from the adjoining dried paddy field at around 12.30 pm on Saturday.

The fire started destroying inside the Raman house, a boy’s hostel which has 7 rooms providing accommodations to about 200 students. The hostels engulfed in the fire were occupied by the students studying from class VIII to XII standards.

Assam Rifles, Manipur police, local residents, and four fire tenders were pressed into services but the fire had already burnt down the entire Raman house.

However, the tongue of fire spreading out from the Raman house was managed to douse with the enforcement of additional fire tenders from the Imphal west district fire services.

The catching fire incident was reported by the locals to the school officials at around 12.30 pm. It is stated that the fire broke out when the hostellers had gone out to attend the classes in the school being run by the government of India.

The principal of the school Gp Capt Rajneesh Kumar told the newsmen that types of equipment acquired in the school were also used for putting out the fire but in vain.

The authorities and state fire services are trying to establish from where the fire started but it is likely from the adjoining dried paddy field.

Apart from destroying the old wooden and tin roofs of the hostel, the fire also destroyed valuable books, certificates, and other items belonging to the students. The details of the loss of the properties in the fire would be established after detailed assessments, the fire service sources added.