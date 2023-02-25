Imphal: A 44-year-old man was injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire at Heingang in Manipur’s Imphal East district.

Police said Md Mitkhu from Heikrumakhong Umang Leikai under the Heingang police station in Imphal East district was shot at by unidentified persons on Friday at around 8 pm.

He suffered one bullet injury on his head and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Imphal, said a police official.

His condition is stated to be critical, the official said.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and started an investigation into the incident.

No militants group has claimed responsibility for the shooting so far.

Meanwhile, two persons including a 72-year-old man were injured in two separate road accidents in Manipur on Friday.

Haobam Samungou from Kangchup Lamlongei Awang Leikai of Imphal West district was hit by a speeding car while he was riding a bicycle near his locality on Friday.

He died on the spot.

One Salam Umesh, 42, died on the way to the hospital when he was knocked down by a truck near the Indian National Army Road in Moirang.