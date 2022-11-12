Guwahati: A 60-year-old woman was reportedly killed after unidentified gunmen opened fire on her in Assam’s Baksa district.

The incident was reported from the Kahitoma village under the Panbari Police Station area.

As per reports, the victim has been identified as Anita Bodo.

However, the motive behind the incident is still not known and an investigation has been initiated.

The police are trying to track the gunmen.