Guwahati: Prominent cartoonist, film director as well as producer Pulak Gogoi passed away at the age of 85 at the GMCH on Saturday morning.

Pulak Gogoi was one of the most popular filmmakers in the state as well as the country.

His family members said he was under medical treatment for several months.

Also Read: Landlessness and Assam flood victims’ rehabilitation

He was undergoing dialysis as he had severe Kidney disease. He also had two heart blockades.

He was 85 at the time of death.

His filmography includes Khoj (1975), Srimati Mahimamoyee (1979), Sadori (1982), Sendur (1985), Suruj (1985), Railor Aalir Dubori Bon (1993), Morom Nodir Gabhoru Chat (1999), Patni (2003) and Momtaaj (2013).

Also Read: Assam: Centre to operate world’s longest luxury cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh

His feature film Railor Alir Dubori Ban won the National Award in 1992 for Best Feature Film in Assamese.