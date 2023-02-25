Imphal: A total of 40 gold biscuits weighing around 6.64 kg worth around Rs 3.75 crore in the international market have been seized from an alleged international smuggler at an area of Manipur’s border town Moreh, Indo-Myanmar border on Friday, an official source said here on Saturday.

The 40 gold bars were recovered from the alleged international gold smuggler later identified as Thongkhopai Kuki when the troopers of the Assam Rifles launched a raid at the general area of the Moreh Ward number five at around 5 pm on Friday, the source said.

Based on input from across the border that huge gold biscuits have been smuggled from Myanmar into India through the porous border near Moreh under the Moreh police station in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur, the personnel of the 5th Assam Rifle Batallion, Moreh raided a house at Muslim Basti Moreh Ward Number five and arrested the suspected international smuggler.

The security men recovered the 40 gold bars weighing around 6.64 kg worth around Rs 3.75 crore in the international market from the unauthorized possession of Thongkhopao Kuki.

Thus the smuggling bid was foiled by personnel of 5 Assam Rifles deployed at Moreh in the Tengnoupal district, the source said.

The source further said that Thongkhopao Kuki admitted that he was not alone in working in the smuggling.

International gold smuggling was on the rise and there had been seizures in the recent past including illegal arms, drugs, gold bars, and biscuits.

The arrested smuggler along with the seized items have been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Moreh for further legal proceedings, the source added.