IMPHAL: A total of 40 gold bars worth nearly Rs 4 crore in the international market have been seized by security agencies in Manipur.

An international gold smuggler was also arrested in connection with the seizure from Chandel district in Manipur bordering Myanmar.

On receiving inputs from across the border, sleuths of the anti-smuggling unit of the customs division, Imphal deployed at Thamapakpi in Chandel district of Manipur, arrested the gold smuggler.

The arrested gold smuggler has been identified as Md Umar Farukh (32), a resident of Porompat Muslim road in Imphal East district of Manipur.

In the follow-up actions, 40 gold biscuits weighing 6.640 kg packed in a long plastic worth around Rs 4 crore in the international market were recovered under the seat of the vehicle, Umar was travelling.

Official sources said that international gold smuggling has been on the rise and that there had been seizures in the recent past including illegal arms, drugs and gold bars.

Manipur, which borders Myanmar, has become a conduit for the smuggling of contraband goods.

Contraband goods are smuggled from Moreh towards Imphal and taken to other parts of the Northeast, the sources added.