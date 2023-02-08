IMPHAL: Around 3.42 kg of brown sugar, packed in 40 soap cases, valued at around Rs 6,40,000/-were seized by the Assam Rifles personnel along the India-Myanmar border in Manipur, an official source said here on Tuesday.

Modi Battalion under the aegis of Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) recovered narcotics from General area T Bongmol, Tengnoupal District of Manipur bordering Myanmar on the south.

A Mobile Check Post at Temporary Operating Base Yangoubong was established at General Area T Bongmol based on specific input about a movement of contrabands, a defense wing press statement said.

The recovered items have been handed over to Tengnoupal Police Station in Manipur for further investigation, the statement added.

