Guwahati: A Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) has been arrested from Central Assam’s Tezpur for his alleged involvement in the murder of a woman from Tamil Nadu.

A team of Changchari police on Friday arrested Defence PRO Lt Col AS Walia from Tezpur in connection with the murder of the woman.

Walia, who hails from Hariyana, is posted as Defence PRO at 4 Corps of the Indian Army at Mission Chariali in Tezpur.

The body of the woman was found on National Highway 31 at Changchari on the outskirts of Guwahati on February 15.

The woman, identified as Bandya Sri, who hailed from Tamil Nadu, had been in the cantonment of 4 Corps of the Indian Army at Mission Chariali in Tezpur for the last few months, said a police official.

The woman had come to Guwahati from Tezpur to send her son to Howrah by train. The Army officer was arrested based on a pendant the woman was wearing.

The pendant was purchased in the name of Lt Col AS Walia from a shop located on the premises of a temple in Tamil Nadu.